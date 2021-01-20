Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.