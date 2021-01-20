Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of TER stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

