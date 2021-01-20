Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $305,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,735,000 after purchasing an additional 598,763 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

EWJ opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

