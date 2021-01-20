Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 477.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA:FDEV opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.