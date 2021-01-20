Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

