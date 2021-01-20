Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 784 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

