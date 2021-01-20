Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after buying an additional 367,648 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 256,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

