Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Up 45.5%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY)’s share price rose 45.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 4,343,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 2,034,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$12.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

