SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.86

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $42.31. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 163,862 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after buying an additional 1,060,857 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 117,535 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85,309 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

