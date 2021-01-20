SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $44,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.32. 684,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,329,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.19 and its 200-day moving average is $176.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.