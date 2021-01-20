SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Trading Down 1.5%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.68. 19,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 17,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 242.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.13% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

