SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 27,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,060. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

