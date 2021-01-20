Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,640. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $13.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.15. 59,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,666. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.44. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

