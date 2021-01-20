Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.85 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,962. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

