Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 913.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.27. 24,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

