Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.54. 314,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 330,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,394. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

