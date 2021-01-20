Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 10,500 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 866,401 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 579,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 82.8% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. 1,381,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

