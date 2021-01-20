Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 500 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $51,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 737,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

