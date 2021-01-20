Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235,637 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.25% of USA Compression Partners worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 476,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,099. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

