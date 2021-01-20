Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $11.08 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 6,745,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

