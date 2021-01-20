Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 2,200 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 220.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.93. 823,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.