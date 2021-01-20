Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 2,400 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.61. The company had a trading volume of 778,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,023. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

