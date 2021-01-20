Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 7,250 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN remained flat at $$39.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 968,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,470. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.