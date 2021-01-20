Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

