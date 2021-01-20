Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,150,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $8.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $716.32. 557,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,999. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $698.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

