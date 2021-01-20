Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 578.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

