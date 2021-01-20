SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.07

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $58.33, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Get SPX alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SPX by 125.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPX by 82.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPX during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.