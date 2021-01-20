STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.97 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,266. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

