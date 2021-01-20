Stably USD Price Tops $0.98 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Stably USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $592,619.68 and approximately $252.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00513038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.26 or 0.03778576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016034 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,572,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,493 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

