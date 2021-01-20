Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

ZBH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

