Stack Financial Management Inc Has $22.65 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,837 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,737. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.