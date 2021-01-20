Stack Financial Management Inc Takes $18.29 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 420,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,000. WestRock accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRK traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 2,080,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

