Stakinglab One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $848.77 and $9.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00274055 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.