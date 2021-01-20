State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 810 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

DVN stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

