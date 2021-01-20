State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TTEC by 19.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,578,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

