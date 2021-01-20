State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Encore Wire by 202.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

