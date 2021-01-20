State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,854 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 350,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of INN opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

