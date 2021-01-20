State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,038 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

