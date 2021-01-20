State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,816 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $42.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

