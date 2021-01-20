Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) (CVE:STH) Trading Down 17.6%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) (CVE:STH)’s share price traded down 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 184,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 36,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

About Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.