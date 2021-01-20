Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post sales of $249.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.90 million and the lowest is $247.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $264.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $991.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.16 million to $992.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $984.50 million, with estimates ranging from $970.77 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 258,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,712. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

