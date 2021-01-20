Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 3.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78,118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. 339,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

