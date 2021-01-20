Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 130,681 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,681 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 84,563 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53.

