Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 0.6% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,264. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.