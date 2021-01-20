Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.01

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $87.85, with a volume of 24634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,257,014.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,716.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,226 shares of company stock worth $14,250,459. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

