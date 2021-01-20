Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 159,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 72,278 call options.

AMC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 2,056,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,154,211. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $618.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

