Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Put Options (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,102 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,595% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

