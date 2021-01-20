Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,662 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

