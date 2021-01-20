Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,502 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Waste Management by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

