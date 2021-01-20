Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $213,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $466.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

